Philadelphia, PA

Temple University alerts students to man on scooter assaulting women

By Miguel Martinez-Valle
KYW News Radio
 7 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (NBC 10) — Temple University is advising students to look out for a man riding around on an electric scooter and assaulting women. The university sent alert messages to students' phones Tuesday night. So far campus police don't have a great description of the attacker.

Temple said that there have been several reported instances of a man inappropriately touching women while riding by them on the scooter.

He was described as being 20 to 30 years old and wearing dark clothing, a mask and boots. Temple's crime blog shows that a reported incident of indecent assault happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., and several other incidents of harassment have been reported in the last month.

Students are advised to walk with friends and in well-lit areas. Temple says the university also offers daily bike patrol escorts from 4 a.m. to six p.m.

