Halle Berry Is Boho-Chic In a Floral Dress & Platforms at Elle’s Women in Hollywood 2021

Halle Berry tapped one of this season’s biggest collaborations for the 2021 Elle’s Women in Hollywood event.

The “Catwoman” actress arrived on the red carpet in Los Angeles last night wearing a new dress from the Dundas x Revolve collection. Peter Dundas is the latest designer to launch a see-now-buy-now collection, in a collab with the online retailer, debuting it during New York Fashion Week last month. The Dundas x Revolve line included plenty of slinky gowns, metallic coordinates and mini dresses, many of which were paired with a series of thigh-high boots.

Berry’s look in particular in the capsule’s Zeppelin maxi dress, a plunging floral silhouette with padded shoulders and chiffon fabric; fans of the dress can shop the design for $528 at Revolve.com .

Walking the red carpet with husband Van Hunt, the “Monster’s Ball” star herself elevated her look further with lifted sandals; the black platform heels featured a peep-toe opening atop a satin base with a securing ankle strap. Berry previously wore a similar style from Dolce & Gabbana to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in September.

As for Berry herself , her glamourous look last night is just one of many designs in her repertoire. Her go-to brands from footwear include everyone from Brian Atwood to Roger Vivier and Jimmy Choo for more formal occasions. For her more casual style, the actress is a major fan of the growing athleisure trend, leaning towards shoe picks from Alo Yoga Adidas for high-intensity workouts and Ringside Boxing pairs for her time in the ring.

Beyond her own personal style, Berry has previously appeared in campaigns for Versace, Deichmann, Michael Kors and more fashion powerhouses. In 2016, the Academy Award-winning star joined forces with Christian Louboutin and Saks Fifth Avenue to front the Key To The Cure Campaign in partnership with Stand Up To Cancer and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). Berry serves as the face of the campaign as it worked to raise funds for cancer research and treatment organizations.

