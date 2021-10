The Photo Club of Quail Creek August photo contest focused on Signs. Eligible photos were taken within the last three years with only minimal post processing allowed. Tom Cadwalader once again took first place with Signs Ontario. This image was taken on a fishing trip to a fly-out lodge in Ontario, Canada. Tom arrived in Wawa, Ontario, the day before his scheduled float plane flight out to the lodge. So, he spent the afternoon exploring the area. It was during this exploration that he happened on this signpost. He said he felt it was a pretty interesting and unique subject for a photo opportunity for his trip’s record. And indeed, it was! Tom used an Olympus E-M1MarkII, f/5, 1/60 second, focal length of 20.0 mm, ISO 200.

