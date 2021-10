Oftentimes we get so caught up in the chaos of the semester that we forget to take time for ourselves. While trying to maintain our academics and social life can be challenging at times, it is important to remember that taking time to relax and unwind can have a positive impact on your mood and mentality. Whenever you have those few spare minutes in your day, consider sitting down with a book. This helps take your mind off of the taxing, stressful things that occur in everyday life and allows you to decompress by getting lost in a story.

