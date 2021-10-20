CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

WoW Classic’s latest Season of Mastery beta update puts an end to powerleveling and tweaks dungeon enemies

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s called the Season of Mastery, not the Season of Taking an Easy Ride to High Levels in Short Order, which is probably why WoW Classic’s latest update to the seasonal content’s beta has done away with powerleveling tactics altogether, as the game now awards significantly less XP to players who...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.11.1.0 Patch Notes

Minecraft Dungeons has today launched its 1.11.1.0 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with today’s update. As we’re getting into the spooky season, it appears every game is looking to celebrate with some Halloween additions. And despite the huge list of bug fixes here, Minecraft Dungeons is no different. With a brand new event coming with today’s update, there’s bound to be plenty of spooky content for you to enjoy. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Minecraft Dungeons in its 1.11.1.0 update!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

World of Warcraft updates players on the latest development business, and it’s all Season of Mastery and Halloween

So, what’s happening next in World of Warcraft? Hallow’s End, that’s what. That starts up on October 18th and runs until November 1st in retail and all versions of WoW Classic. And if you were wondering about something more substantial, like actual content updates or a release date for patch 9.1.5 or anything beyond more Classic server rulesets, we suggest you look out the window. Not because the answers are out there, but because you might see a squirrel or a bird or even a chipmunk.
RETAIL
Twinfinite

Minecraft Dungeons Reveals Seasonal Adventurers & The Tower

Today Mojang and Microsoft are hosting Minecraft Live and had news to share about Minecraft Dungeons. We get the introduction of Seasonal Adventures, which will let players earn adventure points, will include new pets, emotes, and flairs. While the content is seasonal, past seasons won’t disappear. Even when the second...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Minecraft Dungeons is getting seasons, a battle pass and more

Hack-and-slash dungeon-crawling Minecraft spin-off, Minecraft Dungeons, will be getting even more new content later this year – with plenty more set to be added further down the line. "Heroes, the adventure continues!" announced the official Minecraft Dungeons Twitter account during this year's Minecon Live. "Seasonal Adventures are coming to Dungeons!...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
PlayStation LifeStyle

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s Year 5 Dungeons Are Sold Separately From the Expansion and Season Passes

While hype is through the proverbial Tower roof for next year’s Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion and subsequent seasons, Many players are rather confused about the piecemeal approach Bungie is taking to adding content in Year 5. There’s already a lot of discussion over players losing content that they feel they have paid for thanks to the Destiny Content Vault, and now it seems that in addition to The Witch Queen expansion and Season Passes for each season being paid add-ons, dungeons added in Year 5 will also be separate purchase options.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bungie says next year's Destiny 2 dungeons won't be included in the season pass, and some players aren't happy

Bungie has confirmed that the two Destiny 2 dungeons planned for release in 2022 will not be included in their respective season passes, and will instead be sold separately. Traditionally, season passes have been the source of most new content released between expansions, usually in the form of new seasonal activities and exotic missions. Some players thought, as a result, that the new dungeons would follow this trend. It turns out that's not the case.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Destiny 2: Witch Queen's upcoming Dungeons not included in Standard Edition or Season Pass

If you're a Destiny 2 player, it looks like you're going to need to stump up some extra cash to access new Dungeons coming with The Witch Queen expansion next year. Previously, Dungeons in Destiny 2 have always been included in the game's various expansions and Season Passes, but that's not the case with the upcoming Witch Queen expansion, at least not for the standard edition anyway. To get access to the two Dungeons, you'll need to purchase the deluxe edition, which costs $79.99/£69.99 or pick them up separately, though pricing has not been revealed. The Dungeons will also not be included in any of the Season Passes. It appears that Bungie has already started selling Dungeons with the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary pack ($24.99/£21.99), which includes one new Dungeon, a bunch of cosmetic items, and several weapons, including the famously ridiculous Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher from the original game. At the moment, it looks like Gjallarhorn is only available in this special pack.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeon#Layoffs#Activision Blizzard#Mmo#Blitzchung
dexerto.com

WoW Shadowlands players demand fixes to “abysmal” Torghast dungeon

World of Warcraft’s rogue-like dungeon, Torghast, has always been contentious, and coming into WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1.5 players want it fixed. Looming high in the darkened skies of the dusty Maw is Torghast, Tower of the Damned, and site of World of Warcraft Shadowlands’ ambitious rogue-like dungeon. Since release, the...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Does New World need mounts?

Earlier this week, we ran a Daily Grind on walking in MMOs, and I happened to mention New World as a game where walking is basically slow-running, and there is no fast-running. I’ve heard that the game originally had an even slower movement speed back during testing, which makes my eyeballs start to twitch because holy crap, it’s already so slow. I’m already missing mounts. And I’m not alone. RPS recently ran a piece with the headline I’m sorry to say it New World, but you need mounts, mate, and the author is right.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Battlefield 2042 will tweak maps, UI and more in response to beta feedback

Battlefield 2042 has been and gone, and now its developers have written about what they learned based on player feedback. There are some straight fixes, some explanations, and lot more in a post on the Battlefield blog. Also: a look at the five previously unrevealed specialists you'll be able to...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Unemployment
massivelyop.com

WoW Factor: Why World of Warcraft’s Torghast didn’t work

Amidst all of the other things that are being changed in World of Warcraft’s next patch that has a dearth of content but a lot of customization and a lot of finally removed references that have aged badly, players will be able to use Torghast as a leveling experience. That’s a good change, and it’s one that has been long overdue since one of the most obvious inspirations for the shifting corridors was always a leveling option first and foremost. But I’m not sure if it’s enough, considering the fact that at this point Torghast’s name is considered vile enough to be used as a biotoxin among some players.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Overwatch’s McCree becomes Cole Cassidy on October 26

Well, that time for that is today, as this afternoon Blizzard announced the character’s new name: Cole Cassidy. The real-life McCree had at least five other namesakes scattered throughout Blizzard titles that will also see changes, though of course none were as prominent as the Overwatch character. As I type...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: How prone are you to being distracted in an MMO?

When WildStar first came out, I remember reading (and even personally sharing) a whole lot of praise for how many things that the game’s maps kept throwing at you to do. I never settled on whether that was a positive thing to have so much going on, because it does seem a little demeaning to have an MMO treat me like I was some hyperactive kid who needed constant high-energy entertainment. Then again, I was rarely bored in that game.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Playable Worlds’ Raph Koster on who really owns all the stuff inside your video games

Who owns the stuff inside video games? That’s the subject of Raph Koster’s latest blog. Koster, of course, is a long-time MMO developer, and he’s currently at the helm of a new studio, Playable Worlds, which is building a sandbox MMORPG atop its own proprietary metaverse – if the world doesn’t fully ruin the term first. His last couple of articles have been all about how objects in games are created and identified; this piece is ostensibly all about ownership, although it’s just as much about economics.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Make My MMO: Book of Travels’ early access, Fractured Veil’s Kickstarter victory

Kickstarted “Tiny MMO” Book of Travels landed in early access this month to the confused delight of cozy-game players everywhere. MOP’s own Justin called it “beautiful yet baffling” which seem like fair modifiers for the title. It’s got plenty of testing – at least two years of it – to go before a full launch, so sit tight for more.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Crossout: Enemy of My Enemy Latest Update Invites Players to the "Witch Hunt"

A new limited-time brawl is now available in Crossout: Enemy of My Enemy. The latest update also brings some special packs that you can purchase until November 4. The Witch Hunt is a limited-time brawl. The match will take place in a spooky redesigned version of the Abandoned Town map. The objective here is to carry the festive balloons longer than others to earn 100 points.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy