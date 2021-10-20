Mark Evans Will Take Over Fox Sports Ad Sales

Mark Evans will take over sports ad sales for Fox Corp. in a changing of the guard that will see Seth Winter, who has led that role for Fox in recent years, step down in February of next year. Evans has been named executive vice president of ad sales...
One of the realities of trying to invest in a sports team: You can’t tinker every day. Just ask Todd Boehly, a minority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers, and the chairman of Eldridge.
Speaking as part of SporticoLive’s “Invest In Sports” summit, which will be shown online beginning Thursday at noon ET, Boehly says pro sports is unlike any other business—humbling because you can do everything right and still fail, yet exciting because there are no guarantees. Some might say the same for investing in the industry, which continues to see new waves of capital and growth opportunities.
“Winning...
Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is forecasting more than $100 million in National Hockey League-related advertising sales when the league’s games return to its broadcast and streaming platforms for the 2021-22 season. What Happened: According to a Front Office Sports report, the company is picking up many of the advertisers...
Buck Ties McCarver for Most Appearances in World Series Booth. Rodriguez, Ortiz, Thomas and Burkhardt Anchor FOX Sports’ Studio Coverage of the 117th Fall Classic. FOX Sports Digital Content Expands, Includes Ben Verlander On-Location and Live In-Stadium Postgame Show. LOS ANGELES – The Fall Classic returns with FOX Sports taking...
The gambling industry’s deluge of sports-betting ads and free-money offers on television, radio and online, is beginning to concern regulators. Online gambling operators, such as DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel Group, are spending hundreds of millions of dollars, and large shares of their revenues, on marketing, putting sports wagering in front of the American consumer. The push includes celebrity-filled TV commercials, advertising on billboards and podcasts, and sponsorships such as a DraftKings logo superimposed on the pitcher’s mound of a Major League Baseball broadcast.
Rupert Murdoch launched Fox News Channel in 1996, and the anchors and hosts of some of its most popular programs will now have a permanent reminder.
Fox News on Wednesday renamed its “Studio M” in honor of the elder Murdoch, who continues to work as chairman of parent company Fox Corp. The 3,675-square-foot space, previously known as “Studio F,” hosts some of the cable-news network’s most popular programs, including “Fox & Friends,” “Outnumbered” and “The Five,” as well as its Election Night coverage. A plaque designating the new name was unveiled in a small, surprise ceremony on Wednesday afternoon with both Rupert...
Twitter said Tuesday it had posted a $537 million net loss in the third quarter after settling a lawsuit alleging investors were misled about slowing user growth. Despite revenue rising sharply with the help of robust ad sales, Twitter still posted an operating loss of $743 million, fuelled by the more than $800 million settlement.
After a decade at YouTube, Malik Ducard is moving on: He’s been hired by Pinterest as the image-sharing and social media company’s first chief content officer.
For the last two years, Ducard has been VP of content partnerships at YouTube, in charge of business development for the platform’s partnerships on film, TV, social impact, family and learning. At Pinterest, Ducard will lead the content and creator team, tasked with developing its content strategy and vision to tap into the creator economy. Ducard will join Pinterest’s executive team and report directly to co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann.
“As we continue our work to...
It looks like Talking Smack may be moving to Friday nights on cable, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that several cable service’s guides, including Verzion FIOS, are listing Talking Smack for Friday at 10 PM ET. That would put the show up against AEW Rampage. The report notes that the following week FOX Sports 1 is listed as broadcast a college football game and not Talking Smack in that slot.
According to e-marketer the [Ad revenues for Facebook and Instagram combined will reach nearly $95 billion in 2021. Facebook campaigns have proven throughout the years to be ideal for companies with limited advertising budgets for [their lower cost]. Not only that, Facebook Ads have proven to be great also for direct response marketing campaigns. In this post, we'll see how advertisers can run successful lead generation or sales campaigns using the right creatives. The lead form ad is simple to use, fast, cost-effective and you won't even need to have a dedicated landing page to collect your clients’ information.
