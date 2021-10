HOUSTON — The Battleship Texas Foundation has announced where and who will be repairing the historic battleship. The battleship will be repaired at Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation’s Galveston shipyard. With the help of the Battleship Texas Foundation and Valkor Energy Services, Gulf Copper recently acquired a floating drydock capable of lifting the ship out of the water for necessary and extensive hull repairs. The dreadnought has been docked at the San Jacinto Battleground Historic Site in La Porte since 1948.

