Keralty Hospital Miami, formerly known as Westchester General Hospital, celebrated National Emergency Room Nurses Week. This week is dedicated to those ER nurses who devote themselves to the wellbeing of their patients. “This important event gave us an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the work done by our team during the past year,” said Dr. JD Suarez, Keralty Hospital Miami’s Chief Medical Officer. “Under the direction of Eli de la Rosa, ER Director, and Mercedes Perez, Chief Nursing Officer, our Emergency Department has seen an extraordinary display of quality care and compassion towards our patients and families. It has been a true testament to what healthcare service is all about,” said Dr. Suarez.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO