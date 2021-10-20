Fortnitemares 2021: How to Destroy the Corruption Cluster and Fragments in 'Fortnite'

A Fortnite Ghost Trap is a handy tool to have at your disposal now things are starting to get spooky across the island, and if you've ever seen Ghostbusters (surely you have, right?) in any form then you'll instantly recognize this as the trap used to capture and transport spirits to the Containment Unit. Unsurprisingly it's the Containment Specialist who has sent you out to deploy one of these devices as part of their Fortnite quests, and by doing so you'll be one step closer to completing their punchcard for the crossover event with Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

