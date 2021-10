Bitcoin broke out beyond its previous all-time high to reach $67k, following the successful launch earlier this week of the first ever Bitcoin ETF. The ProShares Bitcoin ETF (BITO:NYSE Arca) offers exposure to Bitcoin futures and has continued to rise in tandem with the spot Bitcoin price – its launch was the second most successful ever of an ETF by volume. The second leading cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is also performing strongly. We are likely to see higher prices in Bitcoin over the coming days.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO