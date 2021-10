To non-business owners, it sounds counter-intuitive to give something away for free to generate custom. However, this is one of the most popular marketing models in the modern age. It came about due to intense competition between businesses in the internet era, and now consumers almost expect to get freebies. It has been seen in various sectors, with the gaming industry notably putting the model to good use. Can businesses in New York state learn from this and implement it to boost revenue?

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO