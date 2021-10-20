CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Rescued After Being Found Swimming in the Middle of the Ocean

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Dramatic footage of the extraordinary rescue has been viewed more than 9 million times on...

Comments / 50

DOUBLE BUBBLE
7d ago

I would love to throw the ahole that threw this dog into the ocean, into the ocean with concrete shoes.

Reply(4)
32
Natty Lioness
6d ago

God Bless...so happy these guys were there...great timing and great rescue you guys are great for the rescue of the dog❤️💛💚

Reply
7
Tonya Francis
7d ago

THANK GOODNESS YA'll were there to say this poor little furbaby!🐾😊🙏

Reply(1)
27
