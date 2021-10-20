CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Used car prices continue to grow and show no signs of slowing

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAverage price of a used car was over £19,000, a year-on-year increase of almost a quarter. With the new car market struggling to keep pace with orders because of the semiconductor crisis, the used car market continues to see rapid growth that shows no signs of slowing. The latest...

thedetroitbureau.com

Used Car Prices Soar, Depreciation Rates Drop

The depreciation of five-year used cars slowed earlier during the past 15 months as prices continue to soar. A new study from iSeeCars found, as prices for used cars set records, the average depreciation of a five-year-old vehicle has slowed to 40.1% in 2021, compared to 49.1% in 2020. “We’ve...
KETV.com

New and used car shortage driving up prices

You may want to buckle up for a long ride. New car dealers and supply chain experts say you may have trouble finding what you want and you may have to pay more. "I've been doing it for 20 years and it's something I've never seen before," said Nick Hunkey, the general manager at Sid Dillion of Lincoln.
The Independent

Higher shop prices likely in run-up to Christmas

Higher shop prices are likely in the run-up to Christmas as ongoing global shortages and supply problems result in cost pressures, figures suggest.Shop price annual deflation eased to 0.4% in October from last month’s decrease of 0.5% – a slower rate of decline than the 12 and six-month average price decreases of 1.3% and 0.7% respectively.Overall prices are still lower than this time last year but food prices this month saw their highest rate of year-on-year inflation, at 0.5%, since November 2020, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.Fresh food prices rose for the first time in 10 months, by...
Auto Remarketing

Where wild swings in used-car prices, depreciation are felt the most

The rather unique environment in used cars right now is not only driving up the prices these vehicles are fetching, but it is also having some impact on the rate that their values are depreciating, industry studies show. Starting with the price tag, a double-whammy of supply scarcity and strong...
multihousingnews.com

Self Storage Rents Show Signs of Slowing Down

Thanks to healthy fundamentals, the self storage sector remained a strong performer throughout the third quarter of 2021. Street-rate rents have increased 9.4 percent for 10×10 non-climate-controlled and 10.6 percent for climate-controlled units of similar size, year-over-year as of September. Although annual street rate performance was positive in all the top markets tracked by Yardi Matrix, month-over-month performance is starting to lose momentum.
freightwaves.com

Out of sight: September used truck prices continue skyward

Editor’s Note: Updates with comments from Volvo and Rush Enterprises. J.D. Power Valuation Services said the group of late-model used trucks it follows cost 85% more for the first nine months this year versus 2020 as demand far outstripped supply. The prices paid may leave today’s desperate buyers holding the...
FOXBusiness

Soaring used car prices suggest inflation headwinds to intensify

Surging used vehicle prices suggest inflation will strengthen in early 2022. Wholesale used car and truck prices jumped 8.3% in the first 15 days of October compared to the month of September, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index. "There has been a lag of 2-3 months between the...
