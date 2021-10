NEW YORK – October 20, 2021 – At a time when more than half of Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck, overdraft (NSF) charges are at a new record high of $33.58, up slightly from $33.47 last year, according to Bankrate.com’s annual Checking Account and ATM Fee Study. Further, for interest checking accounts, the average balance to avoid the monthly fee soared 31% from last year’s record high of $7,550.42 to a new record of $9,896.81 while average yields fell to a new record low (0.03%). The study has surveyed non-interest and interest accounts and their associated fees for over 20 years. Click here for more information:

