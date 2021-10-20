NBT Bank warns customers of latest texting scam

Staff with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam. Sergeant Brad O’Dell said the scam seems to make the rounds every few months. Residents answer their phone and get someone on the other end identifying themselves as a law enforcement officer. They tell the person who answered that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually the caller says the problem can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO