John Calipari, Kentucky Wildcats enter race for five-star UNC basketball target. It wasn’t all that long ago that Robert Dillingham to North Carolina seemed like a fairly safe bet. The five-star point guard was trending toward the Tar Heels, with a number of recruiting analysts and college basketball insiders believing that Hubert Davis and company had the lead in his highly publicized recruitment. And while that may have been true at the time, it couldn’t seem further from the truth these days.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO