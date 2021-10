The Syracuse men’s basketball team plays its first pre-season exhibition game against the Pace University Setters at the Carrier Dome on Wednesday, October 27 (10/27/2021). The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra at 7 p.m. ET. ACC Network Extra is a streaming-only option available through ESPN.com/watch and ESPN Apps. Cable subscribers that have access to ACC Network can login with their cable credentials to watch the stream. If you aren’t a cable subscriber, you can also login using a live TV service, such as fuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO