Richmond, VA

Obama coming to VCU to campaign with McAuliffe on Saturday

By Keyris Manzanares
 7 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former President Barack Obama will campaign with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe this Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth University.

McAuliffe and Obama want Virginians to mobilize and make a plan to vote early ahead of the Nov. 2 election. Early voting is open until Oct. 30.

The grassroots event with Obama will take place at The Compass from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tickets are required due to limited space. RSVP is required for attendance but does not guarantee a ticket.

Comments / 33

Vickie Simpson
6d ago

Wow Terry"Harris,Abrams and now Obama.You know it doesn't matter,we hope you lose big time.

Reply
19
Saunders Mike
7d ago

Even more reason to vote against terry the carpetbagger from New York.

Reply(1)
32
al kaye
5d ago

come on and help him lose vote Republican to save Virginia

Reply
21
