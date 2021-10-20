Obama coming to VCU to campaign with McAuliffe on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former President Barack Obama will campaign with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe this Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth University.

McAuliffe and Obama want Virginians to mobilize and make a plan to vote early ahead of the Nov. 2 election. Early voting is open until Oct. 30.

The grassroots event with Obama will take place at The Compass from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tickets are required due to limited space. RSVP is required for attendance but does not guarantee a ticket.

