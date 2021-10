(Washington, D.C.)--Following heated backlash from Republicans and banks across the country, Democrats are raising the threshold of a controversial proposal that would require banks to report data on accounts. Previously, the proposal set the threshold at $600. The Treasury Department announced last week Democrats are setting the new threshold at $10,000. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s opposed to giving the IRS more authority to snoop into the private lives of citizens.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO