CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Walgreens begins testing drone delivery in Texas

By The Associated Press, By MATT O'BRIEN
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLRuH_0cX5itPD00

Walgreens will begin flying packages by drone to residents in a pair of Texas cities in partnership with Google’s drone-making affiliate, Wing.

The companies said they will begin testing the service next week in the city of Frisco and neighboring Little Elm, two fast-growing communities north of Dallas where Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney says road traffic is probably the biggest complaint.

Cheney says drones may help take more delivery vans off the road. Walgreens says about 100 store items will be available for air delivery when the service rolls out in Texas in the coming months, including over-the-counter medication, snacks and cosmetics.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas pediatricians to play large role in vaccinations of younger children

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services says pediatricians will play a big role in getting children ages 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19. Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration’s committee on vaccines could approve smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children with emergency FDA and CDC approvals possible in the coming […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Frisco, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1K+
Followers
560
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy