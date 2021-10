To rebound from a slow start to the season, the LA Clippers are going to have to, well, rebound. Suffering losses to the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, the Clippers sit at 29th in the league in total rebounds per game heading into their third game on Monday. The 41.5 rebounds per game the Clippers are pulling down are better than only the San Antonio Spurs and their guard-heavy rotation that’s pulling down just 40 boards per. While it’s obviously too early to take much stock into statistics like this, it’s also important to catch what could be a growing problem before it becomes ongoing.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO