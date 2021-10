Vladimir Putin has claimed the teaching of gender fluidity is a "crime against humanity" and lashed out at cancel culture in the West.The Russian president was speaking at the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Thursday.He said some in the West believe “the aggressive deletion of whole pages of their own history, reverse discrimination against the majority in the interests of minorities... constitutes movement toward public renewal.”Mr Putin added: “It’s their right, but we are asking them to steer clear of our home. We have a different viewpoint.”The president, who likes...

