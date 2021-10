Oct. 26, 2021 — The High-Luminosity LHC (HL-LHC), CERN’s current flagship project, is the highest-priority project of the recent update of the European Strategy for Particle Physics. The project aims for a tenfold increase in the integrated luminosity and an extension of the LHC’s lifetime well beyond the mid-2030s. Therefore, it relies on resources and expertise from laboratories and teams worldwide – from America to Japan, from China to Italy – whose members join up every year with the CERN experts to take stock of the advancement of the project and find common solutions to the challenges ahead. The latest of these collaboration meetings ended on 22 October after four days of online plenary and parallel sessions.

