Friday Health Plans (“Friday”), a health insurance company designed for Americans who purchase their own health plans, will launch its inaugural 2022 Georgia health plans during open enrollment on Nov. 1. Based on 2022 rates from all carriers in the state, Friday’s Bronze plans will be the lowest-priced option in most of its service areas, and its Silver and Gold plans among the top three lowest-priced options in a majority of its markets.

