Debra, Jim Duggan's wife, wrote on Facebook to say, “Back where we don't want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors because he has emergency surgery this morning. Thanks, Debra. " At first, obviously, no one knew what had happened at the Hall of Famer, but then the wife continued to keep her friends, colleagues and fans updated, even with some photos: "Hello everyone, this is Debra.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO