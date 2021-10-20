CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Years Ago, Damon Albarn Fell in Love With Iceland. Now He’s Paying Musical Tribute

By Andy Greene
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0X2z_0cX5gsJE00

When Damon Albarn was little, he had a recurring dream where he levitated over a giant landmass of black sand. He always woke up feeling energized by the mental voyage, but he had no idea where it took place until he stumbled on a National Geographic television special about Iceland while Blur were touring America in the mid-Nineties. “I realized that might have been the place I was dreaming of,” he tells Rolling Stone . “And so I went there and fell in love with the place.”

Since his first visit in 1997, he’s gone back three or four times a year, and a few years ago he even bought a house on the island. His fascination with Iceland has culminated in his upcoming solo LP, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows . Out November 12th, it’s a loose concept record inspired by the country’s natural landscapes that Albarn originally planned on recording with an orchestra, but ultimately cut with only two other musicians when the pandemic forced him to work with a much smaller crew.

“It’s like we were a house band on a cruise ship that’s anchored somewhere and there’s nobody on the boat besides the band,” he says. “That’s the kind of mood I wanted to set.”

The project began back in January 2020, about two months before the lockdown began, when Albarn brought 15 musicians to his house in Iceland. The plan was to simply gaze out the window onto landscapes surrounding the house and try to capture that natural beauty in music.

“Everything is incredibly vibrant up there because it’s so north and so light,” he says. “There are extremes of light and temperature and wind velocity. There are some points in the year where the panes of glass in the front of my house concave and convect with the movement of the wind. It’s like [the] whole of the outside world is going through some sort of weird vortex. It’s a very extreme place, and that’s what we were tapping into.”

Albarn headed back to his other home in Devon, England, and planned on bringing an orchestra onboard to record the music he and his collaborators had written in Iceland, but the pandemic had other plans and the project stalled for many months. “I felt like I had complete stuff in Iceland, but the world was different and I was in a totally different environment,” he says. “I wanted to express my feelings, my interior world, at that moment.”

In January of this year, Albarn went into a Devon studio with Simon Tong — his bandmate in the Good, the Bad & the Queen — and Mike Smith, a longtime touring member of both Blur and Gorillaz . They banged out the entire album in a matter of weeks. “It’s all based on the mood that I established in Iceland,” Albarn says. “It has orchestral rehearsal tapes running through the whole thing.”

The title comes from the John Clare poem “Love and Memory.” “My mum gave me his book when I was a teenager,” says Albarn. “I’d taken that line out a long time ago, and I’d completely divorced it from its origin. When I decided to record in Iceland and just stare out the window and play whatever I saw, literally turning the outline of the landscape into music, I put that phrase with it. I realized there was much more in it that was relevant to how I felt than I previously thought.”

Many of the lyrics on The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows reflect a profound sense of isolation brought about either by the lockdown or day-to-day life in rural Iceland. And “The Cormorant” was inspired by Albarn’s swims in the Icelandic sea where he regularly encountered cormorant birds and bull seals. “I think she knows I’m a pathetic intruder,” he sings. “Into the abyss.”

That sensation of life in the abyss continues with “Royal Morning Blue” (“You put on your robes and disappear”), “The Daft Wader” (“The rockets we let off are hidden now beneath the snow”), “Darkness to Light” (“Crushed satellites dance/In silent conga”), “The Tower of Montevideo” (“Once there was a cinema/We had parties”), and “Polaris” (“I miss the alarm and the music therein”).

The album ends on a more optimistic note with “Particles” where Albarn returns to the dreams of his youth. “When the night patterns the room,” he sings. “And black sands return/I will drift away from land/As the sky begins its burn/Only you, darling, can call me back in/For the particles are joyous as they alight on your skin.”

The song was born from a chance encounter with a rabbi on a flight to Iceland. “We were talking about particles and the inevitably of particles finding each other,” Albarn says. “All particles are joyous since they connect with something else, and they create a reaction and that is the joy of the universe. … The rabbi came from Winnipeg and now lives in Vancouver. I can’t remember her bloody name, which is really annoying since I really wanted to seek her out and send her a copy of the record.”

He previewed some of the new songs at a series of special U.K. shows in August and September, and in February he’s launching a proper British solo tour where he’ll finally get to play the material with an orchestra. He hopes to bring the show to America at some point. “I suppose that’s if anyone likes it over there,” he says. “It’s as simple as that.”

In the meantime, he recently cut a new Gorillaz song with Bad Bunny in Jamaica. “That’s the seed for the next Gorillaz album,” he says. “I put my seed in the ground and I’ll see what kind of beanstalk grows from it this time.”

Plans are still vague, but he wants to recapture the spirit of the group’s 2001 debut LP. “I think I’m always in some ways trying to work like that since it was so unpretentious, so in the moment.” Albarn says. “That was its charm. I’m trying to not be so conscious about making music.”

He’s even less sure about what’s going to happen with Blur in the future. The band re-formed in March 2019 for a surprise three-song set at the Africa Express event in Leytonstone, England, but have been otherwise inactive since the conclusion of their 2015 tour. Albarn says part of the magic of Blur is that they hit the road very infrequently, making each tour a monumental occasion for the fans.

“I don’t think you can overdo those sort of things,” he says. “They are so imbued with what you were like when you were younger. There has to be a real buildup of feelings and reasons to do something. It’s important stuff and it shouldn’t be squandered … I’m not sure about touring touring [with Blur in the future], but I hate to think I’d never sing those songs again with those guys.”

Blur and Gorillaz remain enormous draws on the road, making Albarn one of the few performers on earth who can pack arenas and headline large festivals with two completely different acts with two completely different sets of songs. “I sometimes think I’m an idiot for being like that,” he says. “I should somehow make it all work together. But I don’t know … I’m unpredictable, which works in my favor, and is also a bit of an albatross since I can’t consolidate anything.”

One thing he does know is that Iceland will continue to be big part of his life. “They gave me citizenship last year,” he says. “They’re very kind to me doing that and I should repay the compliment by giving them a larger proportionment of my time.”

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Travels to ‘The Tower of Montevideo’ on New Single

Damon Albarn has shared another track off his upcoming LP The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, this time traveling to “The Tower of Montevideo.” Unlike the majority of the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s pandemic-recorded, Iceland-inspired LP, the new song focuses on the titular Uruguay wonder — the Palacio Salvo, an iconic Twenties building in the South American city — a place that Albarn called “familiar and utterly otherworldly” in a statement. For the track — and previous The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows singles “Royal Morning Blue,” “Polaris,” and “Particles” — Albarn performed a live “Sublime Boulevards” rendition of the track.   Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows — out November 12th via Trangressive Records — transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows marks Albarn’s first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Nerdlinger, ‘Six String Demon’

Just a few months on from the release of “Dear Therapist”, Sydney outfit Nerdlinger have unveiled their latest track by way of “Six String Demon”. Premiering on triple j’s short.fast.loud overnight, “Six String Demon” is the group’s second single of the year, and third since the release of their latest full-length album, 2018’s Happy Place.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Take What You Can Get: Western Sydney’s Finest Crooner

In an isolated prison cell, someone sings to flee their surroundings. In the locker room before the game, someone sings to find momentum. In the bedroom adjacent to a domestic dispute, someone sings to escape the noise. “I will be real. I never had a dream job. I never wanted...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Damon Albarn – “The Tower Of Montevideo”

In about a month, the Blur/Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn will release his new solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which he originally conceived as an orchestral piece about Icelandic landscapes. Thus far, Albarn has already shared a big handful of tracks from that LP: the title track, “Polaris,” “Particles,” “Royal Morning Blue.” Today, Albarn has also dropped “The Tower Of Montevideo,” a new track inspired by an edifice built in the ’20s in the capital of Uruguay.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Albarn
mxdwn.com

Damon Albarn Shares Beautiful Latin-Inspired New Song “The Tower of Montevideo”

Blur and Gorillaz lead vocalist Damon Albarn recently released “The Tower of Montevideo,” a sultry song reminiscing over a trip to a distant paradise. According to Stereogum, the track was inspired by a century-old edifice in the Uruguayan capital. In addition to the stereo version of the song, Albarn also...
MUSIC
Variety

Halsey’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love…’ Filmmakers on Challenges and Rewards of a Semi-Feature-Length Movie and Pregnant Star

Amid the questions about what Grammy categories Halsey belongs in with her increasingly alternative-leaning music, there’s at least one division where she’ll likely be in contention that cuts across all genres: best music film. She starred in and wrote “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” a 50-minute film that premiered in IMAX theaters Aug. 26 and had its streaming bow on HBO Max Oct. 7. The movie tells a narrative about a expectant queen who falls afoul of her country’s ruling class, with plenty of interstitial silences — pregnant pauses, if you will — and a few bits...
MOVIES
themusicnetwork.com

Blake Dantier pays tribute to country music’s traditional sounds

NSW country music singer-songwriter Blake Dantier writes lyrics that make compelling listening because they come from left field. The title of his earlier single ‘Wish You Were My Beer’ came from a line in a Brad Paisley song. It was further flamed by his interest in home brewing. He even...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Icelandic#Jamaica#National Geographic#The Nearer The Fountain
loudersound.com

“This is a 44-year-old man remembering how much he fell in love with Pearl Jam in 1991”: watch Coldplay cover Pearl Jam in Seattle

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has revealed his love of Pearl Jam by covering a song from the grunge legends’ 1994 album Vitalogy during his band’s show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on October 22. Introducing the song, which he performed on acoustic guitar accompanied by drummer Will Champion on piano,...
SEATTLE, WA
Rolling Stone

Snail Mail Tackle Divine Intervention in ‘Madonna’

Days before the release of Snail Mail’s new album, Valentine, Lindsey Jordan and Co. have released the blistering single “Madonna.” The video for the song, filmed at the Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Irvington, New York, features Jordan tearing through the track. “Body and blood, lover’s curse,” she sings, dressed in an autumnal vest and corduroy. “Divine intervention’s too much work.” “I am excited to share this one!” Jordan said in a statement. “In summation, it’s about why love can’t exist between a person and a concept of a person. Remove the pedestal and you might realize there was never anything there at all.” “Madonna” follows the singles “Ben Franklin” and the title track, which Jordan dropped last month. Valentine, out this Friday, follows her 2018 breakout album, Lush. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement,” she said. “Valentine is my child!” Jordan will kick off a tour in support of the record at the National in Richmond, Virginia, on Nov. 27, touring through Dec. 21. Following a stint overseas in early 2022, she’ll return for a North American leg in April.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Emeli Sandé Takes Inspiration From U.K. Garage on First Self-Produced Track ‘Look What You’ve Done’

Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé looks to reinvent herself on her new song, “Look What You’ve Done.” For the first time in her career, Sandé self-produced the track, which is anchored in a classic U.K. garage breakbeat, the drums skipping briskly beneath atmospheric synths and delicate piano. “And it’s not usually like me to stutter my words,” Sandé croons, “To lose out on sleep/But with you, cat’s got my tongue and I’m wide awake quarter past one/Oh look what you’ve done done done.” In a statement, Sandé said of the track, “‘Look What You’ve Done’ marks a big milestone for me. It’s my...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Cuddles Up to New Man in Florida: Take THIS, Kody!

As previously reported, Meri Brown is on vacation in The Sunshine State. In brand new photos from her trip, however, the veteran Sister Wives cast member isn't beaming due to the lovely weather she's enjoying with friends down in Florida. Nope. She has a smile plastered across her face because...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Millionaire hotel tycoon, 33, collapses and dies eight weeks after lavish wedding

A 33-year-old millionaire hotel tycoon mysteriously collapsed and died after partying in a Mayfair nightclub, it was reported.Vivek Chadha, who has links to the Conservative Party, was found dead in London in the early hours of Sunday.He was a Tory party donor and regularly attended events alongside the likes of former prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.It comes only weeks after the 33-year-old married model Stuttee Chadha, 29, in a lavish wedding at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane.A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to confirm the cause of Mr Chadha’s death which...
WORLD
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy