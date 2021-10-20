CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Found’ review: Three American teenagers adopted as infants in China seek out their family roots in this Netflix documentary

By NINA METZ
CharlotteObserver.com
 7 days ago

For adopted children curious for information about their biological family, that process can be especially complicated in cases of international adoption. Complicated doesn’t necessarily mean impossible, though, and the three teens at the center of “Found,” the deeply moving new documentary on Netflix, are optimistic enough to give it a...

Related
mycolumbuspower.com

Watch Trailer: Haunting New Netflix Docuseries Explores A Delhi Family of 11 Members Found Dead In Mass Suicide

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. There were 11 members of a Delhi family found dead in their home. Was it suicide, murder… or something else? Netflix’s House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is the haunting new true crime documentary series, which explores the chilling truths and theories surrounding their deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Netflix’s ‘Found’ Is the Tale of Three Girls Abandoned on the Streets of China Who Discover They’re Cousins

Adoption breeds a host of complications not only for children, but for the various adults—parents, relatives, caregivers—in their lives. Found addresses that messiness through the story of three high school girls who were born in China but given up for adoption as infants as a result of the country’s one-child policy, and who choose to seek out their pasts as a means of understanding themselves. A documentary about identity and family that shrewdly sidesteps pat answers to tricky questions, it’s a non-fiction Netflix effort (debuting Oct. 20) that tackles a historical nightmare via the prism of individual confusion, sorrow, and suffering.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘Found’: Heartfelt Netflix Doc Charts Three Chinese Adoptees Who Rediscover Their Heritage

Chinese adoption is explored through the eyes of three teenage girls seeking out their roots — and each other — in “Step” director Amanda Lipitz’s “Found.” Weaving together the stories of Chloe, Sadie, and Lily, the film shows how tracing one’s genealogy as a Chinese adoptee in the U.S. can be a difficult task, but with a little help from 23andme and just a bit of pluck, it’s not impossible.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Tests#Infants#International Adoption#American#Oklahoma State University#Chinese
CNET

The best Netflix documentaries in 2021

When it comes to documentaries, Netflix is about as good as it gets. True crime, history, sports... it's got it all. Almost too much. To the point where it's overwhelming. you don't want to get caught in the endless scroll we've created the following list. Broken down by genre, here are our favourite documentaries on Netflix. Good luck and happy watching!
TV & VIDEOS
scaddistrict.com

‘Found’ is an emotional search for unknown roots

The theme of family takes on a new meaning in “Found,” an American Chinese documentary. After being abandoned as infants in the early 2000s, Lily, Sadie and Chloe live normal American lives after they were adopted. Through a 23andMe DNA test, they discover that they’re cousins. In most people’s eyes, these three girls were given the American dream, but the haunting question of who they came from looms over them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
uky.edu

Office of China Initiatives Discussion and Screening of Documentary Following Chiu Family in the South

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 28, 2021) — Growing up, Baldwin Chiu read about segregation. He thought it only affected the Black community, but as he and his family followed their Chinese American roots to the Mississippi Delta, they discovered surprising family revelations and uncovered the racially complex history of Chinese immigrants in the segregated South.
LEXINGTON, KY
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
TheWrap

‘Maya and the Three’ Review: Zoe Saldana Voices a Fierce Latina Heroine in Animated Netflix Series

The colorful work of writer, director and animator Jorge R. Gutiérrez stands out in the crowded animated field. His distinctive hyperbolic and maximalist style resembles few others in his cohort. Yet, project after project, from the series “El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera” to “The Book of Life,” Gutiérrez continues to push his style to new heights, giving each project a look of its own. Some signature characteristics carry over as a nod to his past work, but each story has its own array of color schemes, details and dimensions. Gutiérrez’s latest, “Maya and the Three” is another step in the evolution of his style. The Netflix limited series is rich in textures, patterns, and yes, bold hues that seem to pop off the screen. “Maya and the Three ” makes an epic story out of love, family, friendship, honor, and fighting for what you believe.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
CharlotteObserver.com

Review: New Netflix animated show ‘Maya and the Three’ has a grand design

"Maya and the Three," which premiered Friday on Netflix, is a big, animated epic from Jorge R. Gutierrez, whose earlier works include the 2014 feature "The Book of Life" and the 2007 Nickelodeon series "El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera." Fans of either will find themselves at home in this Mesoamerican epic, with its mix of folkloric motifs, comedy and anime-derived action; fans of both should be filled with joy. It's been too long an absence for a singular talent.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Maya and the Three’ Finds Epic New Ways Into Familiar Fairytales: TV Review

With every passing episode of “Maya and the Three,” I grew more and more annoyed that there wouldn’t immediately be a “Maya and the Three” video game to play the second it was done. I haven’t played a video game in years, but something about its dense, colorful world of mythic gods and warriors makes it all too easy — and downright fun — to imagine disappearing headlong into it. From “The Book of Life” director Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Netflix’s “Maya and the Three” is a sprawling, ambitious animated series that seizes every chance it gets to reveal new layers...
TV SERIES
sacramentosun.com

David Fincher collaborates with Netflix for documentary series 'Voir'

Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): Oscar-nominated director David Fincher is collaborating with popular streaming giant Netflix for 'Vior', a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema. According to Variety, Fincher, who is executive producing 'Voir' with 'The Empty Man' director David Prior, has disclosed very little about the upcoming...
TV & VIDEOS
wmmr.com

Our American Family – Markus Speaks with Hallee Adelman her Philly Documentary

The WMMR Public Affairs Show was fortunate to have Hallee Adelman, Co-Directory and Co-Producer of Our American Family, speak about her new movie, Our America Family. It’s a hard-hitting documentary about a real American family dealing with addiction as a family unit. There is a film showing, Saturday, October 30th at The Naval Shipyard Drive In at 9:15PM, as part of the Philadelphia Film Festival. More information about Our American Family and tickets, here. Thank you for listening,
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS

