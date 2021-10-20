‘Found’ review: Three American teenagers adopted as infants in China seek out their family roots in this Netflix documentary

The colorful work of writer, director and animator Jorge R. Gutiérrez stands out in the crowded animated field. His distinctive hyperbolic and maximalist style resembles few others in his cohort. Yet, project after project, from the series “El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera” to “The Book of Life,” Gutiérrez continues to push his style to new heights, giving each project a look of its own. Some signature characteristics carry over as a nod to his past work, but each story has its own array of color schemes, details and dimensions. Gutiérrez’s latest, “Maya and the Three” is another step in the evolution of his style. The Netflix limited series is rich in textures, patterns, and yes, bold hues that seem to pop off the screen. “Maya and the Three ” makes an epic story out of love, family, friendship, honor, and fighting for what you believe.

