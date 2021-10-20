CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil Senate report to urge Bolsonaro be charged over pandemic

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
 7 days ago
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Senate report to be presented Wednesday will recommend President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushing the country’s death toll to second-highest in the world, according to members of the committee that will vote on...

PBS NewsHour

