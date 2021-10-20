Brazil Senate report to urge Bolsonaro be charged over pandemic

President Jair Bolsonaro's government will pursue a confrontational negotiating strategy at the upcoming UN climate summit, renewing calls for other countries to pay Brazil to preserve the Amazon, the vice president said Monday. Vice President Hamilton Mourao, an army general who is Bolsonaro's point man on the Amazon, said Brazil would use the "weapons of diplomacy" to protect what the administration sees as its national interest at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, which opens Sunday. "The Amazon represents around 50 percent of Brazil's territory. If we have to maintain 80 percent of that intact, not only because of our own legislation but also to cooperate with the rest of the world to prevent drastic climate change... we're talking about preserving 10 Germanys," Mourao told journalists. "There has to be a negotiation on the country being compensated for doing that job for the rest of humanity's benefit."

