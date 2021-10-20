CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

BSNL receives license to operate Inmarsat’s world-leading Global Xpress satellite communications services in India

By gCaptain
gcaptain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress Release – Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, today confirmed that its strategic partner BSNL has received the necessary licenses to deliver Inmarsat’s world-leading Global Xpress (GX) mobile broadband services in India. Under BSNL’s Inflight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) licence from the Department of Telecommunications,...

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

Related
ftnnews.com

Inmarsat's Mobile Broadband Services to Become Available in India

Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, confirmed that its strategic partner BSNL has received the necessary licenses to deliver Inmarsat’s world-leading Global Xpress (GX) mobile broadband services in India. Under BSNL’s Inflight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) licence from the Department of Telecommunications, GX will be available to...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Inmarsat to provide satellite backbone for Hiber’s IoT services

Hiber, the Industrial IoT-as-a-Service company, has turned to Inmarsat to provide the satellite connectivity backbone for its own low-cost, low-power network for IoT offering. The recently announced agreement pairs Inmarsat’s ELERA L-band network – a global satellite network for IoT – with Hiber’s IoT-as-a-service ecosystem. This is aimed at transport, logistics, agriculture and mining industries.
TECHNOLOGY
iotbusinessnews.com

Hiber and Inmarsat to develop connectivity backbone for global IoT-as-a-service ecosystem

Inmarsat’s global ELERA network will enable Hiber to bring IoT solutions and services to more customers in the most remote locations across the globe. Hiber, an IoT-as-a-service scaleup, has announced today that Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, will provide the satellite connectivity backbone on which it will continue to build Hiberband, its revolutionary low-cost, low-power network for Internet of Things (IoT) products.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Inmarsat readies mobile satellite play in India

Inmarsat made inroads in India after strategic partner BSNL secured the necessary regulatory clearance to deliver the satellite provider’s mobile broadband services to customers across government, aviation and maritime sectors. In a statement, Inmarsat explained its long-term strategic partner BSNL received an Inflight and Maritime Connectivity licence from the Department...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajeev Suri
Aviation Week

Ariane 5 To Launch French MoD’s New Communications Satellite

LYON, FRANCE–The French ministry of armed forces is poised to improve its military communications with the upcoming launch of the Syracuse 4A satellite. An Ariane 5 heavy launcher is to send Syracuse 4A satellite into orbit during the night of Oct. 22-23 local time at Arianespace’s Kourou, French... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

IAI Mini GEO Communication Satellite To To Provide Lower-Cost Service

DUBAI—Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is adding a miniaturized, 1,500-lb. geostationary communications satellite to its product line, so the company can provide a lower-cost, flexible service to a variety of customers. The Mini Communication Satellite (MCS) is based on technologies developed most... Subscription Required. IAI Mini GEO Communication Satellite To To...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Altitude Angel joins Inmarsat’s partner network for UAVs

Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, has announced a new partnership network for its ground-breaking Velaris connectivity solution and confirmed the first member is set to be Altitude Angel, the world’s leading Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) technology provider. As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Bsnl#Global Xpress#Gx#Ifmc#Indian#Ka
aithority.com

Leading Communications Service Providers At The Forefront Of 5G Are Enabling New And Exciting Experiences With Amdocs

Amdocs is collaborating with major industry players and associations as 5G evolves our digital society. Amdocs a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced business momentum of its 5G efforts, allowing service providers and startups to make today’s impossible, tomorrow’s possible with 5G, cloud and edge-based offerings.
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

India Brought 'Surya Namaskar' to the World; Now aptly leads the Global Solar Alliance, says UN Veteran Ramu Damodaran

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): "It is appropriate that the country that brought 'Surya Namaskar' to the world should now lead the global initiative on solar energy working with the United Nations. India, which has started the International Solar Alliance (ISA), is now going to ask the United...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

ABB launches C-CAMs automation solution for merchant marine vessels

C-CAMs is a user-friendly solution that automates and integrates control, alarm and monitoring of critical systems on board. Designed for merchant marine applications, the solution is the first of its kind to offer access to system data via mobile devices. ABB’s newly launched C-CAMs automation solution applies to vessel systems,...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
martechseries.com

COMSovereign’s RFE Receives Google Certification for Android TV-Powered IPTV Box Designed for Large-Scale Communication Service Provider and Enterprise Customers

– New Symphony Allegro IPTV Set Top Box Enables Operators to Build and Deliver Customized Entertainment and Communications Services for their Subscribers – COMSovereign Holding Corp. (“COMSovereign” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions announced that its RF Engineering & Energy Resource (“RFE”) unit received Google’s “Android TV Operator Tier” certification for its new IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) device. Android TV Operator Tier certification enables service providers and system integrators to completely customize the Android TV software experience including user interface, features and functionality and provide customer support.
ELECTRONICS
gcaptain.com

‘Mayhem’ as Carrier Alliances Offer Conflicting Schedule Information for Same Ship

Shippers from Asia to North Europe are being given conflicting information on vessel ETAs by carriers in the same alliance, and for the same ship. It seems decisions on port call omissions in North Europe are not being communicated to freight booking desks and, as a consequence, shippers are being offered space on sailings for which cargo may only arrive at the original destination port several weeks after the advertised date.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

France launches state-of-art military communications satellite

France has successfully launched a state-of-the-art satellite into orbit, designed to allow all of France's armed forces across the globe to communicate swiftly and securely. Paris created a space force command in July 2019, amongst concerns that rival countries were heavily investing in space technology, seen as a new military frontier.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gcaptain.com

Demonstration Project Begins for Commercialization of Vessels Equipped with Domestically Produced Ammonia-Fueled Engine

Press Release – NYK Line, Japan Engine Corporation, IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd., and Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. (i.e., “the Companies”) are pleased to announce that Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) has approved the Companies’ participation in a demonstration project for the commercialization of vessels equipped with a domestically produced ammonia-fueled engine as part of the Green Innovation Fund project.* The demonstration project, which is scheduled to begin in December with ClassNK added to the Companies, aims to use ammonia as fuel to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during voyages and thus introduce an ammonia-fueled vessel for the good of society earlier than 2030. The Companies will eventually work toward the goal of achieving zero emissions from ships in the future.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU investigates Nvidia's purchase of chip designer Arm

European Union regulators opened an investigation Wednesday into graphics chipmaker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm over concerns it would limit competition, adding to global scrutiny of the deal. The European Commission said it's concerned the combined company would have the ability and incentive to restrict access to technology from United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd., whose chip designs power the vast majority of the world’s smartphones. The commission, which is the EU's top antitrust authority, said it worried the deal would result in higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry. Nvidia Corp., based in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy