BSNL receives license to operate Inmarsat’s world-leading Global Xpress satellite communications services in India
Press Release – Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, today confirmed that its strategic partner BSNL has received the necessary licenses to deliver Inmarsat’s world-leading Global Xpress (GX) mobile broadband services in India. Under BSNL’s Inflight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) licence from the Department of Telecommunications,...gcaptain.com
Comments / 0