This edition of Under Contract revisits two recently-featured listings that went under contract in five and six respective days. Going under contract in less than a week, this Park View rowhouse has a gently updated interior with interesting built-ins, starting with built-in shelving surrounding the entryway between the living and dining rooms. One of the bedrooms has a built-in daybed unit, and in the lower level rec room, a built-in ledge creates bench seating and a base for built-in cabinets. There is also shelving built-in beneath the stair, doubling as a door to a half-bath. The house also has a secluded rear patio.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO