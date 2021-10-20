Amazon driver allegedly filmed young girls in Wrentham Outlets bathroom

The Rhode Island man now faces 12 charges of possession of child pornography.

A Rhode Island man, and now-former Amazon delivery driver, is facing serious charges after he allegedly recorded young girls either partially or fully undressed in a women’s restroom within the Wrentham Outlets.

Jacob M. Guerrero, 23, of Woonsocket, is facing 12 counts of possession of child pornography. He was originally arrested back on Sept. 2 and charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person following a motor vehicle stop, according to Wrentham police in a Facebook post.

Guerrero was arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Tuesday; he’s being held without bail.

On Aug. 24, police were called to a restroom within the outlets where a man reportedly had been in the women’s restroom wearing a blonde wig and “acting suspiciously.”

The man allegedly had been in a restroom stall next to those occupied by women and girls ranging from ages 12 to 15. Via investigation, police believe Guerrero was using a pen camera attached to his sneaker to record the females. Surveillance footage was used to help locate the suspect, leading to Guerrero’s initial arrest on Sept. 2.

Further investigation revealed 12 videos where victims were either nude or partially nude, leading to the child pornography charges, authorities said.

“Five of the twelve victims were under the age of 18. Of the victims under 18 years old, several are estimated to be between 8 and 11 years old,” police said in the post. “[In one] case, the evidence suggests the suspect secretly recorded a young girl through her bedroom window as she undressed.”

Via investigation, police also allegedly found 240 photos and 23 videos of people either fully undressed or partially nude, according to WHDH. The incidents are thought to have occurred in multiple cities and towns.

Police don’t believe Guerrero has a personal connection to the victim recorded through her bedroom window, but think that he probably delivered a package there before, authorities said in a statement obtained by the news station.

Amazon also released a statement regarding Guerrero’s arrest, noting that he no longer delivers for the company, according to WHDH.