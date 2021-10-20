CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival Sells $2 Billion Junk Bond

By Bloomberg
gcaptain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Jack Pitcher and Gowri Gurumurthy (Bloomberg) Carnival Corp. sold a junk bond Tuesday that was increased $2 billion, just over a week after the cash-burning cruise operator boosted the size of a leveraged loan deal that helped the company slash its borrowing costs. The offering of 7.5-year unsecured...

gcaptain.com

bloomberglaw.com

Citi Sells $1 Billion Social Bond After Agreeing to Race Audit

Lender eyeing debt sale in three parts, including 21-year note. returned to the social bond market with a $1 billion deal just days after it became the first Wall Street bank to agree to audit its business to determine if and how it contributes to racial discrimination. The social bond...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

UK to slash bond issuance by around 34 billion pounds

LONDON (Reuters) – Helped by a faster-than-expected economic recovery and borrowing that has undershot forecasts, Britain’s government will slash its planned bond sales for the current financial year, a Reuters poll of primary dealers showed ahead of Wednesday’s budget. The median forecast from 12 primary dealers showed the Debt Management...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Caixabank considers selling 9.92% stake in Erste Group valued at $1.92 billion

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Caixabank said on Thursday it was considering selling its entire 9.92% stake in the Austrian lender Erste Group Bank. The stake has current a market value of around 1.65 billion euros ($1.92 billion), taking into account the Austrian lender’s 429.8 million outstanding shares and Thursday’s closing price of 38.76 euros per share, according to data from Refinitiv.
BUSINESS
mortgageorb.com

Freddie Mac Sells $1.2 Billion in NPLs at Auction

Freddie Mac has sold via auction 7,186 non-performing residential first lien loans (NPL) from its mortgage-related investments portfolio. The loans, with a balance of approximately $1.2 billion, are currently serviced by Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. and NewRez LLC (dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing). The transaction is expected...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

PwC is Selling Its Mobility Tax Consultancy for $2.2 Billion

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. One firm's regulatory crunch is a private equity firm's lunch. PwC agreed Tuesday to sell its mobility consulting division to US PE firm...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

China Sells $4 Billion of Dollar Bonds, Borrowing Cheaply Once Again

China raised $4 billion from a sale of U.S. dollar bonds, borrowing cheaply again from international investors that flocked to its offering despite the country’s slowing economic growth. The four-part deal comprised bonds that mature in three, five, 10 and 30 years, similar to China’s previous international bond sale a...
ECONOMY
Economy
The Independent

Deutsche Bank makes profit as recovery reduces bad loans

Deutsche Bank saw its net profit increase 6%, to 329 million euros ($381 million), in the third quarter despite a sharp increase in restructuring costs. The bottom line at Germany's largest bank benefited from fewer loans going bad as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic and credit support from governments and the European Central Bank The bank said Wednesday that its yearslong effort to streamline its business was on track and that 90% of the costs of its transformation were already accounted for.Deutsche Bank had to set aside only 117 million euros ($136 million) for losses on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
Robb Report

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Grew by Nearly $42 Billion After Hertz Ordered 100,000 Teslas

The rental car business is already paying off for Elon Musk. The tech titan has seen his already mind-boggling net worth grow by nearly $42 billion in the last few days, reports Forbes. The main reasons for the latest jump: The announcement that car rental mainstay Hertz had agreed to purchase a fleet of sedans from Tesla and a positive earnings report from the EV maker. Between market close on Friday and Tuesday afternoon, the CEO’s fortune increased by $41.7 billion. That pushes his total net worth to a new high of $271.3 billion, according to the financial publication. It makes him...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Junk Bonds May Live Up To Their Name Once Again

Ivan Illán is an award-winning financial services entrepreneur and bestselling author. On December 31, 1996, the U.S. junk bond market (formally, B-rated high-yield corporate debt) had an effective yield of 10.01%. (Note: The historical data in this article was sourced using a professional YCharts subscription.) Fast forward to October 1, 2021, the same B-rated bonds offered a 4.65% yield — 536 basis points lower. Over the past 25 years, the U.S. has experienced three economic recessions (’00-’01, ’07-’09 and ’20), while yields on these below investment-grade bonds have fluctuated from a peak of 23.07% in Q4 2008 to a low of 4.36% in Q4 2019. Their average yield over this period has been 8.58%. With such breadth of yields across various economic conditions, for how long should investors expect high-yield debt to stay at these well-below average levels? Perhaps, it’s likely that yield mean reversion will play out in this market, as risk perception evolves.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

3 Best Bond ETFs to Buy or Sell as You Navigate Today’s Market

Quarterly earnings typically bring increased volatility to equities, and October is proving to be no exception. When choppiness on Wall Street goes up, market participants pay more attention to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in bonds. Bond ETFs tend to provide a level of stability as regular stock prices shoot in any direction.
STOCKS
investing.com

Evergrande Repayment Lifts Chinese Developers, Asia Junk Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- A relief rally boosted risk-sensitive assets including Chinese developers, junk bonds and the Australian dollar after China Evergrande Group paid interest on one of its dollar bonds. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Property Index climbed as much as 4.6%, while high-yield dollar bonds rose three cents on the dollar....
REAL ESTATE
Billboard

Kobalt Sells Catalog Fund to New KKR Venture for $1.1 Billion

An investment group comprising of KKR and Dundee Partners, the investment office of the Hendel Family, have acquired the Kobalt Music Royalty Fund II for $1.1 billion, the two parties announced on Tuesday. The acquirers have formed a platform called Chord Music Partners to manage the investments of the royalty...
MUSIC
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Developer Shimao Gets Nod to Issue Bonds Worth USD1 Billion Amid Tightening Credit

(Yicai Global) Oct. 18 -- Shanghai Shimao has been given the greenlight to issue CNY6.6 billion (USD1 billion) in corporate bonds, the largest single amount that a Chinese property developer has been allowed to leverage since July, but only 85 percent of the funds that the firm needs to repay its maturing debts, the developer said on Oct. 15.
ECONOMY

