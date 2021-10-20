14-year-old boy killed in Apple Valley hit-and-run

A search for a driver is underway after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Apple Valley Tuesday night, officials said.

The boy was walking south from James Woody Park around 8:10 p.m. when he was struck by a white or silver two-door coupe that was traveling at over 60 mph on Ottawa Road, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release .

The boy was identified as Lawrence A. Andrews, according to the Victor Valley News Group .

The vehicle fled the scene, leaving Andrews behind, authorities said.

Andrews succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No description of the hit-and-run driver was available, but officials said the suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a Nissan 350Z or an Infinity G35.

The Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened on Ottawa Road, between Navajo and Manhasset roads. The area was closed for hours while investigators looked for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Deputy R. Grissom or Deputy J. Malocco at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

Andrews’ sister, L’Oréal Andrews, set up a GoFundMe for the family .

