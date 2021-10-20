Man allegedly followed Bradford County school bus; lured child, per State Police

ROME TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are warning parents of an incident on N. Rome Road Tuesday afternoon involving a man allegedly following a school bus.

According to State Police in Towanda, an older man with a white beard driving a tan/grey truck followed a school bus in the Northeast Bradford Area on Oct. 19. The man allegedly beeped twice and called over a young child, but sped off when the child’s mother confronted him.

The exact make of the vehicle was not determined, but it was reported to be similar to a Ford Ranger or a Chevy S-10.

State Police say they are unsure if any criminal activity occurred but parents should be vigilant and try to obtain a license plate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186.

