Pennsylvania State

Man allegedly followed Bradford County school bus; lured child, per State Police

By George Stockburger
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQIVO_0cX5eI2q00

ROME TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are warning parents of an incident on N. Rome Road Tuesday afternoon involving a man allegedly following a school bus.

According to State Police in Towanda, an older man with a white beard driving a tan/grey truck followed a school bus in the Northeast Bradford Area on Oct. 19. The man allegedly beeped twice and called over a young child, but sped off when the child’s mother confronted him.

The exact make of the vehicle was not determined, but it was reported to be similar to a Ford Ranger or a Chevy S-10.

Coroner called to scene of standoff in Monroe County

State Police say they are unsure if any criminal activity occurred but parents should be vigilant and try to obtain a license plate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

WBRE

Victim’s family reacts to Wilkes-Barre Township hotel stabbing

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing attempted homicide charges after police say he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend Monday evening. It happened at the Residence Inn and Suites in Wilkes-Barre Township. Police called it a brutal stabbing, they say a hotel employee was chased down by her ex-boyfriend and stabbed multiple […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

