Almost Happy Season 2: All the details everyone should know. Almost happy is an Argentinian comedy web series which shows a comedian, who is also a radio show host Sebastian Wainraich, who is trying to balance his personal and professional life. The semi biography is written and created by Sebastián Wainraich (who also plays the lead role) along with Hernán Guerschuny as the director. Sebastian Wainraich trying his best to navigate a path on this earth for his upcoming life as he is plagued by a host of problems and got separated from his wife Pilar. But still can’t get over her and their 2 kids.

