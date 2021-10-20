CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s a girl! Rhino calf born at Columbus zoo

By Daniel Griffin
 7 days ago

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Wilds at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the birth of a new southern white rhinoceros.

The unnamed calf, a girl, was born on the morning of Oct. 5, and both mother, Anan, and the calf are doing well, the zoo said.

With the birth, The Wilds’ southern white rhinoceros herd increases to 16 –12 females and four males.

Columbus Zoo welcomes new one-horned rhino calf

The calf is the fourth for Anan, who was born in The Wilds in 2009, and the third for father Kengele, who has lived at the zoo since 2012. The calf is the 26th white rhino born at The Wilds and is the granddaughter of Zenzele, who was the first rhino born at The Wilds in 2004.

White rhino calves gestate for 16 months and can grow to 4,000 pounds and stand six feet tall at their shoulder.

Visitors who take either the Open-Air Safari tour or the Wildside tour at the zoo have the chance to see the new calf. The zoo is open daily through October.

