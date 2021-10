SAN JOSE, Calif. -- October 26, 2021-- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it is working with TSMC to accelerate 3D-IC multi-chiplet design innovation. As part of the collaboration, the Cadence® Integrity™ 3D-IC platform, the industry’s first unified platform for 3D-IC planning, implementation and system analysis, is enabled for TSMC 3DFabric™ technologies, TSMC’s comprehensive family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies. In addition, the Cadence Tempus™ Timing Signoff Solution has been enhanced to support a new stacking static timing analysis (STA) signoff methodology, shortening design turnaround time. Through these latest milestones, customers can confidently adopt the Cadence 3D-IC solution and TSMC’s 3DFabric technologies to create competitive hyperscale computing, mobile and automotive applications.

