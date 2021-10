Governor Pete Ricketts has made it very clear that he encourages people to get vaccinated for COVID-19. However, Ricketts goes on to say he is 100-percent against mandates. During a news conference Monday to highlight the roll the state’s Center of Operational Excellence played in the fight against the pandemic, Ricketts said, “I think it is absolutely wrong to make anybody choose between a shot in the arm they don’t want and feeding their family.” Ricketts says he feels terrible for workers having to make that choice.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO