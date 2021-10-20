CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins and Ryan Kwanten to Face Off in Action Movie ‘Section Eight’ (Exclusive)

By Alex Ritman
 7 days ago
Dolph Lundgren , Scott Adkins and Ryan Kwanten are set to go head-to-head in upcoming action movie Section Eight , The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Based on an original screenplay by Chad Law ( The Hit List , Drive Hard ) and Josh Ridgway ( The Sector , Howlers ), and set to be directed by Christian Sesma ( Pay Dirt , The Night Crew ), the film comes from Firebrand, reunited with Lundgren for a third time following 2017’s Altitude and upcoming Christmas action-comedy Pups Alone . Firebrand founder Brandon Burrows will produce.

Section Eight will tell the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency.

The film will mark the fifth on-screen tussle between Rocky and Masters of the Universe legend Lundgren and Boyka: Undisputed star Adkins after The Expendables 2 , Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning , Legendary and the upcoming Castle Falls . True Blood star Ryan Kwanten, meanwhile, will square off against the two for the first time.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have such an incredible cast joining Section Eight . Dolph, Scott and Ryan are so uniquely talented, we can’t wait to see them clash on the big screen,” said Burrows.

Alongside Pups Alone and Castle Falls , which he recently directed, produced and starred in, Lundgren has a busy slate ahead of him. He’s set to reprise his Aquaman role as King Nereus in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and return for the recently announced fourth Expendables installment . Adkins, meanwhile, is currently filming John Wick: Chapter 4 and One Shot and recently wrapped Netflix’s Day Shift, alongside Jamie Foxx. Kwanten recently starred in the Crackle series The Oath , Blumhouse Television’s Sacred Lies and is currently working on the FX drama series pilot Kindred .

Lundgren is represented by Wonder Street, The Gersh Agency and Bloom Hergott; Adkins by Link Entertainment, The Gersh Agency, The BWH Agency and Goodman Genow; and Kwanten by Verve Talent and Literacy Agency and Jackoway Austen.

GeekTyrant

Trailer for the Action Thriller ONE SHOT Which Was Shot in One Continuous Shot with Scott Adkins and Ryan Phillippe

We’ve got a trailer here for you to watch for an action film titled One Shot, which was shot in one continuous shot. You see what they did there with that title? Of course you do. The movie follows an elite squad of Navy SEALs on a special mission to transport a prisoner off a CIA black site island prison. They end up in a bad situation with a group of insurgents attack as they attempt to rescue the same prisoner.
Collider

Dolph Lundgren Is Back as King Nereus in a New 'Aquaman 2' Set Photo

Dolph Lundgren has posted a new photo from the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, showing that King Nereus’ red hair will be back for the sequel. The picture features Lundgren in his trailer, wearing what seems to be a motion-capture vest, which means the actor will be involved in some underwater scenes that demand a lot of CGI.
papermag.com

Legendary Dolph Lundgren Returns to Modeling

Few get to have a career with as much longevity as Dolph Lundgren. Even fewer, a career with as much breadth. Movie star. Martial Artist. Author. Director. Fullbright scholar. Sex symbol. When I found out I was doing this interview, I tell him the first word that came to mind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rolling Stone

Eighties Star Dolph Lundgren Makes Return in New Fashion Campaign

Action star Dolph Lundgren is used to taking his shots in front of the camera, but never quite like this. The 63-year-old Swedish star is the new face of CDLP MOBILITÉ, a new collection of sportswear essentials from the Stockholm-based apparel and accessories brand, CDLP. The new campaign, shot by Jonas Unger, sees Lundgren modeling a number of looks from CDLP’s fall/winter 2021 capsule, available now at CDLP.com. The actor spends the day in his new CDLP gear, including a matching hoodie and sweatpants ensemble, and a boxy half-zip sweatshirt, with the CDLP logo prominently displayed on the front. CDLP Buy:Heavy Terry Hoodieat$215 CDLP...
Collider

Exclusive 'Castle Falls' Trailer Reveals Dolph Lundgren-Directed Action-Thriller

Shout! Studios has debuted the first trailer and poster for Castle Falls, and Collider has your exclusive look at the upcoming action-packed thriller. The edge-of-your-seat film was written by Andrew Knauer (The Last Stand) and directed by Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV), who also stars in the film that revolves around a group of rival gangs who have to look for $3 million in Castle Heights Hospital, scheduled for demolition. The catch? They only have two hours to find the money in a hospital packed with dynamite. Castle Falls will be available in theaters and on VOD and Digital on December 3.
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For CASTLE FALLS Starring Scott Adkins and Dolph Lundgren

Shout Studios! has released these official poster and trailer for CASTLE FALLS. Starring: Scott Adkins, Dolph Lundgren, Kevin Wayne, Jim E. Chandler, Luke Hawx, Scott Hunter and Kim DeLonghi. Directed by: Dolph Lundgren. Screenplay by: Andrew Knauer. After decades of neglect, Castle Heights Hospital, this symbol of the city’s segregated...
screenanarchy.com

CASTLE FALLS Official Trailer: Lundgren And Adkins Fight Each Other And a Gang Over Bags of Money

After decades of neglect, Castle Heights Hospital, this symbol of the city's segregated past has been packed with dynamite and is ready to be demolished. No one knows that a gang leader, now in prison, hid the 3 million dollars in cash he stole from his rivals inside the abandoned building. Now, three desperate parties want the money - a blue collared ex-fighter (Adkins) who finds it while working as part of the demolition crew, a prison guard (Lundgren) willing to do anything to pay for his daughter's cancer treatment and a ruthless gang who claim to be the rightful owners. The demolition charges are set, everyone clears out and the Castle is set to fall in 90 minutes. The clock is ticking. Who will find the cash and: will they get out alive?
