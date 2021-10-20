Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins and Ryan Kwanten to Face Off in Action Movie ‘Section Eight’ (Exclusive)

Dolph Lundgren , Scott Adkins and Ryan Kwanten are set to go head-to-head in upcoming action movie Section Eight , The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Based on an original screenplay by Chad Law ( The Hit List , Drive Hard ) and Josh Ridgway ( The Sector , Howlers ), and set to be directed by Christian Sesma ( Pay Dirt , The Night Crew ), the film comes from Firebrand, reunited with Lundgren for a third time following 2017’s Altitude and upcoming Christmas action-comedy Pups Alone . Firebrand founder Brandon Burrows will produce.

Section Eight will tell the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency.

The film will mark the fifth on-screen tussle between Rocky and Masters of the Universe legend Lundgren and Boyka: Undisputed star Adkins after The Expendables 2 , Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning , Legendary and the upcoming Castle Falls . True Blood star Ryan Kwanten, meanwhile, will square off against the two for the first time.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have such an incredible cast joining Section Eight . Dolph, Scott and Ryan are so uniquely talented, we can’t wait to see them clash on the big screen,” said Burrows.

Alongside Pups Alone and Castle Falls , which he recently directed, produced and starred in, Lundgren has a busy slate ahead of him. He’s set to reprise his Aquaman role as King Nereus in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and return for the recently announced fourth Expendables installment . Adkins, meanwhile, is currently filming John Wick: Chapter 4 and One Shot and recently wrapped Netflix’s Day Shift, alongside Jamie Foxx. Kwanten recently starred in the Crackle series The Oath , Blumhouse Television’s Sacred Lies and is currently working on the FX drama series pilot Kindred .

Lundgren is represented by Wonder Street, The Gersh Agency and Bloom Hergott; Adkins by Link Entertainment, The Gersh Agency, The BWH Agency and Goodman Genow; and Kwanten by Verve Talent and Literacy Agency and Jackoway Austen.