Ann Arbor, MI

Treatment enhances anti-leukemia effect of bone marrow transplant, reduces recurrence, study finds

 7 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Researchers at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center have identified a drug that, when given along with a bone marrow transplant, drops the risk of leukemia recurring by 20% among the high-risk patients. The study, published in Blood Advances, looked at...

Medical News Today

What to know about bone marrow transplants for AML

A bone marrow transplant can improve survival rates for some people with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Replacing damaged cells with healthy ones can reduce a person’s risk for bone marrow damage and relapse. The above information comes from a 2021 article published in Frontiers in Immunology. With an AML bone...
Michigan Health
Nature.com

Cancers after HLA-matched related bone marrow transplantation for aplastic anemia

We analyzed subsequent cancers in 329 patients with aplastic anemia given HLA-matched related marrow grafts. Median follow-up: 26 (range 1"“47) years. Conditioning: cyclophosphamide"‰Â±"‰antithymocyte globulin; graft-vs.-host disease (GVHD) prevention: methotrexate"‰Â±"‰cyclosporine. The long follow-up and homogeneous treatment allowed definitive analyses of incidence, nature, time of onset, and potential causes of cancers. Fifty-three cancers occurred in 46 patients, 42 had solid tumors and 4 blood cancers. Of the 42, 22 had non-melanoma skin and 7 oropharyngeal cancers. The remainder had a spectrum of other cancers including two liver cancers from pre-transplant hepatitis C. The 26-year cumulative incidence (CI) of cancer was 11% and mortality 5%. Excluding non-melanoma skin cancers, the 26-year CI of cancer was 7%. Cancers were 2.03-fold more than expected from SEER data; that number was 1.89-fold after excluding liver cancers. Nearly all cancers developed between 14 and 34 years. Skin and oropharyngeal cancers showed significant association with chronic GVHD, whereby GVHD had resolved in most patients within 7 years of transplantation. Thus, tumors evolved after a lag time of 7"“27 years. Other cancers showed no clear associations with chronic GVHD or drugs used for transplantation. Results reemphasize the importance of preventing chronic GVHD.
Medical News Today

What are the medications and treatments for acute myeloid leukemia?

Acute myeloid leukemia (ALM) medications and treatments aim to stop the cancer’s growth and spread. Some options doctors use to treat the condition include chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and corticosteroids. ALM is an aggressive bone marrow cancer. It damages the immune system and can cause dangerous bleeding. Treatment for AML focuses...
NBC Miami

8-Year-Old Girl From Panama Seeks Bone Marrow Transplant

In a video, 8-year-old Allison Cisneros Mendez asks whoever is watching, "I need your help." Mendez is from Panama and was diagnosed with Type B Leukemia, an aggressive stage of blood cancer. She and her mother Diana came to Miami with the help of The Children in Action non-profit organization,...
MedicalXpress

Advancing treatment for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

A retrospective study led by Northwestern Medicine investigators found that the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapy drug tisagenlecleucel demonstrated safety and efficacy in pediatric patients with relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-cell ALL), even when the drug doesn't meet the FDA's strict manufacturing standards. The findings, published...
Newswise

Keck Medicine of USC treatment plan significantly reduces hospitalizations and deaths of liver and kidney transplant recipients with COVID-19

Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Liver and kidney transplant recipients have a higher risk of severe COVID-19 and/or death should they become infected because the medication they take to ensure a successful transplant suppresses their immune systems. Keck Hospital of USC performs some 300 liver and kidney transplants each year,...
Nature.com

Author Correction: An injectable bone marrow"“like scaffold enhances T cell immunity after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0017-2, published online 11 February 2019. In the version of this Article initially published, Fig. 2d displayed a mistaken image. The original Fig. 2d panel has now been replaced with the correct image. The original and corrected Fig. 2d images are shown below. This change has been made to the online version of this Article.
KARE 11

Study finds mixing and matching vaccines is safe, effective

MINNEAPOLIS — Dr. Charles Crutchfield is a second-generation physician and a clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. A man whose profession involves healing, he was recently diagnosed with cancer himself. "I'm actually battling non- Hodgkin's lymphoma right now, I'm getting my treatments at the Mayo...
MSF USA

MSF tuberculosis clinical trial finds shorter, more effective, and safer treatment

New results show a much shorter treatment regimen for drug-resistant TB is superior to current options. These results signal the start of a new chapter for people with drug-resistant (DR-TB) who currently face lengthy and ineffective treatment regimens of up to 20 months that can include painful injections and up to 20 pills a day that can cause severe side effects.
KIVI-TV

Study finds liver transplants tripled during pandemic

A new study published in the JAMA Network found that liver transplants were rising due to people drinking heavily during the pandemic. Researchers at the University of Michigan analyzed a national waitlist for liver transplants and numbers of transplants from deceased donors that included over 50,000 on waiting list registrations and over 30,000 donations from deceased donors between January 2016 to January 2021.
Newswise

Tumor Reasons Why Cancers Thrive in Chromosomal Chaos

Newswise — Writing in EMBO reports, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health describe how a pair of fundamental genetic and cellular processes are exploited by cancer cells to promote tumor survival and growth. The findings appear in...
Medscape News

Combined Treatments Most Effective for Smoking Cessation, Study Finds

Combination treatment, particularly varenicline and nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), are the most effective tobacco cessation pharmacotherapies, according to the findings of the largest review to examine the effectiveness and safety of e-cigarettes and pharmacological interventions for smoking cessation. The study, led by the University of Bristol, included systematic reviews and...
Newswise

Same Treatment Tested for Kids with Kawasaki Disease and Rare COVID-19 Reaction

Newswise — Kawasaki disease (KD) is rare, with fewer than 6,000 diagnosed cases per year in the United States. It is most common in infants and young children and causes inflammation in the walls of some blood vessels in the body. KD is a common cause of acquired heart disease in children around the world, causing coronary artery aneurysms in a quarter of untreated children.
