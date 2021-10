U.S. Department of Labor pushes to revoke safety oversight of Utah, Arizona and South Carolina. OSHA is moving towards getting rid of three Republican-led states of workplace safety oversight, saying they failed to follow stricter COVID-19 safety standards. This is the latest development in a fight between the Biden administration and some states over federal coronavirus rules. Officials at the U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday that it is starting the process of revoking state-level oversight of workforce-safety programs in Utah, Arizona and South Carolina.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO