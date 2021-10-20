CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uma Thurman Set To Star in The Showtime Series About Uber, SUPER PUMPED

Cover picture for the articleUma Thurman has been cast in the role of Arianna Huffington in the upcoming Showtime series Super Pumped, which tells the story of the rise of Uber. She will join the previously cast Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler. Super Pumped is going to be an anthology series and the...

moviehole.net

Uma Thurman to play Arianna Huffington!

Uma Thurman will play Arianna Huffington, the businesswoman and co-founder of The Huffington Post, in new anthology series “Super Pumped : The Battle for Uber”. The “Kill Bill” actress joins Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt who has signed on to star in the first installment as Travis Kalanick, Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and Emmy winner Kyle Chandler as Bill Gurley, the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success – and then has to live with the consequences.
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Showtime Drama Series 'Three Women' Adds Blair Underwood, Lola Kirke to Cast

Showtime announced that Blair Underwood and Lola Kirk have been cast in the upcoming drama series “Three Women” based on Lisa Taddeo’s book of the same name. As a series regular, Underwood will play Richard, a popular chef who is blindsided when his wife Sloane (DeWanda Wise) enters a sexual relationship with another man. Lola Kirke plays the recurring guest role of Jenny, a free spirit who may be the only woman Sloane has ever been close to.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

Showtime Drama Series 'Three Women' Casts Austin Stowell (EXCLUSIVE)

The series is based on the book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo. It is described as a portrayal of American female desire, in which three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. There is Sloane (DeWanda Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story, and Maggie, a North Dakota student who weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. There is Lina (Betty Gilpin), a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Gia (Shailene Woodley) is a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Super Pumped - Uma Thurman Cast As Arianna Huffington

Uma Thurman will join the cast of Showtime’s Super Pumped. The Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress is set to appear opposite Jospeh Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler in the first installment of an anthology series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Thurman will take on as The Huffington Post co-founder...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mel Gibson First Star Set For ‘John Wick’ Origin Series ‘The Continental’ For Starz & Lionsgate Television

EXCLUSIVE: Mel Gibson has been set to star in The Continental, the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series John Wick. The Continental will be presented as a three-night special-event TV series, produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television. The Continental will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, which increasingly has become the centerpiece of the John Wick universe. This will be accomplished through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New...
MOVIES
The Jewish Press

Showtime Suspends TV Series Based on the Life of Joan Rivers

The production of “The Comeback Girl,” a limited TV series based on the life of comedienne Joan Rivers (1933 –2014) was suspended on Tuesday, according to Variety. The project, starring Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), had been in development at Showtime. The summary for “The Comeback Girl” reads: “Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva....
TV SERIES
thesource.com

Meagan Good Set to Star in ‘Harlem’ Series for Prime Video

Prime Video has announced their new comedy series, Harlem, which will premiere Friday, Dec. 3. The new series is from Girl’s Trip creator Tracy Oliver. The 10-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Created, written, and...
TV SERIES
weisradio.com

Joan Rivers series starring Kathryn Hahn nixed at Showtime

The new Joan Rivers series starring Kathryn Hahn is no longer happening at Showtime. Variety initially reported last month that the WandaVision star was set to play the late comedienne in The Comeback Girl, but now the outlet reports that the producers did not secure the rights to move forward with the project.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Star of new Netflix series 'Adventure Beast' chats about show, wildlife and San Antonio

Star of the upcoming new Netflix show Adventure Beast, Bradley Trevor Greive, will be in San Antonio as the series launches. Greive, an Australian New York Times bestselling author and wildlife expert, tells MySA he's visiting family in the Alamo City at the same time the new show premieres on Friday, October 22. The adult-animated comedy series is about a zoologist who takes the viewers deeper into the wonders of nature.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Variety

Former Searchlight Chief Nancy Utley Enters First-Look Deal With Chernin, Netflix

Nancy Utley, the veteran movie executive who ran Searchlight Pictures, has launched a new content label and secured a first-look arrangement with Chernin Entertainment. Utley’s Lake Ellyn Entertainment will produce film and television for Chernin, whose own first-look pact with Netflix will now include work from Utley. Jenno Topping, president of film and TV at Chernin, made the announcement on Wednesday. “Nancy is the ultimate executive — smart, savvy, experienced, and kind. She built Searchlight Pictures into one of the jewels of the film business; a company with an unparalleled record of achievement and a reputation for nurturing the finest filmmakers. I’m...
BUSINESS
