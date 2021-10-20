CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women's Self Defense Basics

manchestermo.gov
 7 days ago

This class will teach easy-to-use techniques that anyone can employ for...

manchestermo.gov

Washington Post

Claiming self-defense in the face of privilege and boogeymen

The three White men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through their neighborhood are claiming self-defense. In their narrative, they chased and tussled in a fatal game of survivor. But if that is true, they did not fight to the finish to protect themselves from a 25-year-old man who they suspected was up to no good. They didn’t steel themselves against clear and present danger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Turnley takes stand, claims self-defense

FLORENCE — Derrick Turnley took the stand in his murder trial Tuesday, testifying that he shot Jeffery "Bo" Cherry out of fear for his own life after Cherry grabbed his left arm by the sleeve during a "heated" argument. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
FLORENCE, AL
News Channel Nebraska

Beach Town Athletic Club | Why Learn Wing Chun Self Defense?

Originally Posted On: http://blog.beachtownathleticclub.com/beach-town-athletic-club-why-learn-wing-chun-self-defense/. As the world gets bigger and we are constantly in contact with more and more people, danger levels are increasing. This is why it is important for people to be trained in self defense and why companies are even training their employees. It can be hard to know exactly what self defense could do for you and what program you should choose. That is why we have developed this handy guide to teach you everything about self defense and why you should choose Wing Chun.
WORKOUTS
Kickin Country 100.5

Self-Defense for Empowered Women

The Empowerment Center and Avera McKennan Fitness Center are teaming up to bring self-defense classes for women to Sioux Falls. The Empowerment Center is a new organization in the Sioux Empire designed to do exactly what their name implies, empower women. According to The Empowerment Center's website, its mission is,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
