Dorian, review: drawing out the tragedy of Oscar Wilde's masterpiece

By Jack Taylor
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stone’s throw from Reading Gaol, where Oscar Wilde was imprisoned on charges of gross indecency, a new adaptation of his novel The Picture of Dorian Gray clears the cobwebs from a former Salvation Army centre, and sizzles with homoerotic fervour. There’s something reparatory in this – a deliciously...

