Dorian, review: drawing out the tragedy of Oscar Wilde's masterpiece

It’s amusing that a play as cursed as Macbeth — in which just by the very existence of a wide-release film adaptation of “The Scottish Play” would release a word virus that would seemingly doom the lives of theater kids all across the country provided they weren’t sufficiently disgusted by Dear Evan Hansen to start studying up on molecular biology or something — is a repository for filmmakers to explore very thorny and troublesome issues to them. Of course, it’s a play about unchecked ambition and guilt (though one wonders why Julius Caesar isn’t up there as well, though perhaps it’s because of its seemingly never-ending political relevance), which are things, as it is with everyone else, that artists struggle with, but there’s also the element of betrayal and the perversion of once-whole interpersonal relationships to compliment all of that as well. In that way, it’s pretty goddamn tempting to read Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, the first film directed by a Coen brother without the other present and starring Frances McDormand, Coen’s wife, as Lady Macbeth, as a feature-length pondering as to the collapse of one of the greatest director pairings in modern history. Yet that’s probably pretty crass, so instead, I’ll just say that it’s a really well-done adaptation.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO