The 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, is hosting an Instagram photo of the month contest. It will open the first day of each month. The November contest will close Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. The contest will take place each month through February. On the first Friday of each month, the winning photo of prior month will be featured on https://www.instagram.com/1stinfantrydivision/. Additionally, for the remainder of the month, a copy will be displayed in the entryway at Victory Hall, the 1st Inf. Div. headquarters building.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO