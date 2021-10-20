CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

James Carpenter: Joins Ravens' practice squad

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

The Ravens signed Carpenter to the practice squad Wednesday, Clifton Brown...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s epic 3-word reaction to breaking Dan Marino record

In true Lamar Jackson way, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is not making a big deal out of breaking Dan Marino’s incredible record. After leading the Ravens to a huge 34-6 win over the streaking Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson officially broke Marino’s record for the most wins by a starting QB before turning 25 years old. The Baltimore superstar recorded his 35th career victory to claim the solo record.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Ravens Worked Out OL James Carpenter & DB Jayson Stanley

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens brought in veteran OL James Carpenter and DB Jayson Stanley for workouts on Friday. Carpenter, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. After four years in Seattle, he wound up signing a four-year, $19.1 million contract that included $7.5 million guaranteed with the Jets back in 2015.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clifton Brown
On3.com

Lamar Jackson misses Ravens practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday afternoon’s practice, and the Ravens injury report later clarified his absence was due to an illness. The Ravens did not add Jackson to the roster’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday, and his illness is not expected keep him on the sidelines for any significant time. Earlier in the season, Jackson missed a Week 3 practice with an illness, but he still played in the Ravens’ matchup against the Detroit Lions, completing 16 of 31 passing attempts for 287 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#Veteran#American Football
CBS Sports

Ravens' Nick Boyle: Resumes practicing

The Ravens designated Boyle (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official website reports. Boyle is set to rejoin Baltimore for practice Wednesday, triggering a 21-day for the Ravens to evaluate the tight end for a return to the active roster. Though the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Boyle is valued mainly for his contributions as a blocker, he wasn't a total zero as a pass catcher in 2020. Before sustaining a season-ending left knee injury, he appeared in nine games for the Ravens, recording 14 receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns. He'll likely operate as the primary backup to Mark Andrews once he's added to the 53-man roster.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Elevate Joe Bachie From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game Against Ravens

The Bengals elevated linebacker Joe Bachie from the practice squad on Saturday. The 23-year-old had five tackles in Cincinnati's Week 6 win over Detroit. Bachie will be a key member of the Bengals' special teams unit on Sunday against the Ravens. Baltimore has won their past five meetings against Cincinnati....
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Latavius Murray: Not practicing Wednesday

Murray (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Murray was forced out of last Sunday's win over the Chargers with the ankle injury. If he's not ready to go for the Ravens' Week 7 matchup with the Bengals, more work would be available for Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell, while Ty'Son Williams could rejoin the Ravens' backfield mix after having been a healthy inactive Week 6.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
charlottenews.net

Derek Wolfe Returns to Ravens Practice

Derek Wolfe is taking another step toward rejoining the lineup. The Ravens designated Wolfe for return from injured reserve, allowing him to take the field for Tuesday's bye week practice. Baltimore will have a 21-day window to activate Wolfe from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. Wolfe (back/hip) has been...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens sign offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens have seen multiple starting offensive linemen go down throughout the course of the 2021 season, most notably tackles Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari. Stanley won’t suit up again this year as he continues to recover from his ankle injury that he suffered in the middle of 2020, while Mekari is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that he picked up in Baltimore’s Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy