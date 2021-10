Vice President of Marketing at Academic Partnerships, focused on marketing high-quality, workforce-relevant undergraduate programs. Working remotely has many perks, including flexibility and potential cost savings for both the employee and employer. However, working remotely can have its downsides as well, particularly if communication is sparse or if the corporation has not fully adjusted to the needs of a remote workforce. These downsides can range from feeling disconnected from the company mission to experiencing rapid burnout, but there are several key messages that companies can communicate to a remote workforce that can help prevent these negative effects. Leaders should make sure these messages are consistent and convey them using a variety of delivery methods so that the messages remain powerful and clear and shape the company’s remote culture.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO