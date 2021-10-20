Army reservist first to be thrown out of military following charges related to Jan. 6

An Army reservist became the first military service member charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to be kicked out of the military.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was an army sergeant working part time as a Human Resources soldier until May when he was demoted to private, the lowest rank, and given an other-than-honorable discharge, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Hale-Cusanelli, whom the Department of Justice called an “avowed white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer,” served for 12 years before being discharged.

He was charged weeks after the riot with five federal counts, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; and obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

His lawyer, Jonathan Crisp, told the Washington Post Hale-Cusanelli was “a knee-jerk reaction to the charges” and that the discharge was “improper.”

Before his arrest, Hale-Cusanelli frequently peddled hateful and extremist political opinions on the Based Hermes Show channel on YouTube, the DOJ alleged.

Prior to traveling to Washington, D.C., for the Save America rally, Hale-Cusanelli wrote, "Trust the plan, it's the final countdown, stayed tuned next episode," and "Trust the plan, major announcement soon."

At the time of his arrest, Hale-Cusanelli worked as a contractor at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck, New Jersey, where he "maintains a 'secret' security clearance and has access to a variety of munitions,” the DOJ said.

Navy investigators interviewed 44 of his colleagues about his behavior at work, and all but 10 said he had “extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities and women,” prosecutors said in a March court filing, per the Washington Post .

Multiple colleagues said he would wear a “Hitler mustache” and speak of killing “all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” according to the court filing.

He is one of at least six service members to get charged in connection to the riot at the Capitol.

