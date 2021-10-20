AP sources: 6 C-USA schools apply for AAC membership

The American Athletic Conference has officially expanded to 14 teams, the league announced Thursday morning. UTSA, North Texas, Rice, Charlotte, FAU and UAB have each been approved for membership by the AAC. All six schools are leaving Conference USA and will join the nine continuing members – East Carolina, Memphis, Navy (football only), South Florida, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State (basketball and Olympic sports only) – to bring the AAC's membership to 15 schools. The AAC will compete as a 14-team league in football and men’s and women’s basketball, among other sports.

WICHITA, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO