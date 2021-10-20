CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

AP sources: 6 C-USA schools apply for AAC membership

By RALPH D. RUSSO
harrisondaily.com
 9 days ago

Six schools from Conference USA, including UAB, Texas-San Antonio and Florida Atlantic, have applied for membership to the American Athletic Conference and are expected to be accepted...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 KLAQ

What is Next for C-USA and UTEP After AAC Rumored Expansion

The hammer dropped on Conference USA yesterday afternoon when Yahoo's Pete Thamel reported that the American Athletic Conference was about to receive applications from six C-USA members. This morning, Thamel tweeted that the process is under way. If reports are correct, the earliest date that the AAC would be able...
EL PASO, TX
Field Level Media

Six C-USA schools accept invitations to join AAC

The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday that six schools from Conference USA have accepted invitations to join the AAC. No timetable has been set Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA to move to the AAC, but ESPN reported that the 2023-24 season would be the earliest date.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dailymemphian.com

AAC announces new schools

The American Athletic Conference, with the addition of six Conference USA members, now has an eastern toehold with Charlotte. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C Usa#Aac#Conference Usa#Texas San Antonio#Uab#Ap
harrisondaily.com

American Athletic Conference rebuilding with 6 C-USA schools

The American Athletic Conference is adding UAB, Texas-San Antonio, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic to the league, replacing three schools that are leaving for the Big 12 Conference …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSA

UTSA among six colleges applying to move to the AAC

WACO, TX - SEPTEMBER 09: A UTSA Roadrunners football helmet on the field at McLane Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The University of Texas at San Antonio is among six teams reportedly applying to join the American Athletic Conference.
WACO, TX
NEWS10 ABC

Realignment era: 6 C-USA schools leaving for American

Major college football is settling into a strange period with lame duck memberships and frayed allegiances that could last another season or even two as conferences sort out the latest shifts and turns of realignment. The American Athletic Conference on Thursday became the latest to act in the trickle down...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Nashville Post

Six C-USA teams eyeing departure for AAC; MTSU not among them

After failing to romance Mountain West Conference members Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State and San Diego State, the American Athletic Conference is reportedly set to consider six Conference USA schools for league expansion. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports first reported the news, which has implications related to C-USA member...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theScore

AAC adding 6 former Conference USA schools

The AAC announced Thursday that it accepted the membership of six new schools from Conference USA. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA were all invited and accepted as new members. No date has been determined for when the new members will join, though 2023 is reportedly the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wellington Daily News

AAC officially expands, adding six C-USA schools: 'Our Power 6 campaign is going to be energized'

The American Athletic Conference has officially expanded to 14 teams, the league announced Thursday morning. UTSA, North Texas, Rice, Charlotte, FAU and UAB have each been approved for membership by the AAC. All six schools are leaving Conference USA and will join the nine continuing members – East Carolina, Memphis, Navy (football only), South Florida, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State (basketball and Olympic sports only) – to bring the AAC's membership to 15 schools. The AAC will compete as a 14-team league in football and men’s and women’s basketball, among other sports.
WICHITA, KS
247Sports

Conference realignment: Six schools formally apply for American Athletic Conference membership, per report

The American Athletic Conference has formally received applications from six schools seeking to join the conference, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN's Heather Dinich. Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, UTSA, Rice and UAB have each officially requested to join the AAC, according to ESPN, confirming a Yahoo Sports report earlier in the week that those six schools were exploring a move to the AAC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KAKE TV

AAC adds six schools

Wichita State's athletic conference is expanding. The American Athletic Conference added six new schools today. The additions are;. The six schools will join nine current members. Their membership will begin on a date to be determined.
WICHITA, KS
Herald-Dispatch

Analysis: C-USA officially loses six member schools. Will it survive the latest AAC poaching?

HUNTINGTON — Conference USA officially lost six member schools on Thursday morning. Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UAB, North Texas, UTSA and Rice all submitted applications earlier this week to leave Conference USA and join the American Athletic Conference. The American Athletic Conference announced those applications were accepted, announcing the move just...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy