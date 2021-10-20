CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serbia introduces evening COVID passes amid infection surge

 9 days ago

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Wednesday introduced COVID-19 passes for indoor venues late at night following weeks of surging infections and relatively low vaccination rates....

